By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

A 16-year-old girl from Birunda, Trans Nzoia County has committed suicide after being punished by her brother for spending a night with her boyfriend.

The incident was reported at Kiminini Police Station by her sister.

According to Brigid Wakhungu, her sister, Mercy Wakhungu, aged 16 and a Standard Six pupil at Birunda Primary School, escaped from their home and spent the night at undisclosed place with her boyfriend.

She later resurfaced on Friday at around 6am and met her brother who confronted her and asked her to explain where she had spent the night.

CONFRONTED

"My brother demanded that she explains where she had spent the night but she refused, prompting him to punish her," said Brigid.

Advertisement

When her brother asked her to accompany him to where she had spent the night, she escaped along the way and returned home.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Ayub Ali, who confirmed the incident, said that the girl locked herself in the house and hanged herself using a rope.

"Our officers visited the scene and found the body hanging from the roof with a rope around the neck. There were no visible injuries," Mr Ali noted.