Two thugs arrested for robbing man with toy gun

By GERALD BWISA

Police in Trans-Nzoia County on Sunday evening arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a man using a toy gun.

County Police Commander Ayub Ali told the Nation that a 24-year-old victim identified as Enock was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home at around 7 pm in Nyota area.

"The victim was on his way home when he was confronted by three thugs. One of them was armed with a pistol," said Mr Ali.

The thugs stole his mobile phone worth Sh15,000, shoes worth Sh2,000 and Sh5,000 cash.

The victim raised alarm as they tried to escape.

Police on patrol responded swiftly and arrested the two namely Joshua Maina, 23, and Elly Asutsa, 24, while the third managed to escape into the nearby slum in Tiwani area.

