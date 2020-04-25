Deputy President William Ruto mourned the deceased as an exceptional and brilliant journalist.

By GERALD BWISA

Veteran photojournalist John Barasa has been laid to rest at his home in Taito village, Sitatunga ward, Trans Nzoia County.

Mr Barasa who was until his death an employee of the South African Broadcasting Corporation, died on April 21, at his home in Syokimau, Nairobi, due to a cardiac arrest.

In a low-key burial ceremony due to government guidelines on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, relatives and friends paid their last respects to a man described by many as generous.

Under supervision of security team, the burial ceremony was conducted by Pastor Baraka Simiyu of the Deliverance Church Kibomet.

The family described Barasa a great pillar who made sure that his children received good education.

"My husband was very close to the family and ensured we got all we needed. Despite his busy schedule he always communicated with us," said Mrs Mary Mumbi Barasa, the widow.

Barasa has left behind a window with four sons and three daughters.

Barasa an accomplished journalist with experience spanning many years joined Kenya Institute of Mass Communication in 1979 before proceeding to Japan for further studies on JICA Scholarship.

Barasa worked with Kenya Television Network (KTN) as a senior cameraman before moving to SABC where he worked until his death.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned the deceased as an exceptional and brilliant journalist.