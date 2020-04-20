By GERALD BWISA

Authorities in Trans Nzoia County have come up with regulations to guide the burial of renowned Kiswahili author Ken Walibora who will be laid to rest at his Makutano home in Cherang’any Constituency on Wednesday.

County Commissioner Samson Ojwang’ said the number of mourners who will attend the burial will be limited to 15 as per the Ministry of Health guidelines which are aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“A crowd will not be allowed at the burial. Even the number of journalists will be restricted at the venue to ensure we don’t violate the restriction,” Mr Ojwang told the Nation.

COMPLY WITH GUIDELINES

The administrator has further asked the family to forward the names of those expected to attend the burial through the area chief, saying only those selected will be allowed to attend the funeral ceremony.

Prof Walibora’s stepmother Eunice Wafula said the family has put all measures in place to ensure that they will comply with the regulations by the Ministry of Health during the burial.

“We have selected some close relatives, friends and neighbours to be part of the burial. It is sad that the coronavirus situation will lock out many from paying their last respect to Ken,” said Mrs Wafula.