Nanok says cholera in Turkana 'contained'

On Thursday, Mr Kagwe said 13 people have died of cholera in the northern region including 12 in Marsabit and one in Turkana.

By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok on Friday said the Cholera outbreak in the county was contained three months ago.

The governor was responding to the announcement by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe that Turkana was one of the counties affected by the Cholera outbreak.

On Thursday, Mr Kagwe said 13 people have died of cholera in the northern region including 12 in Marsabit and one in Turkana.

Mr Nanok said reports from health officials in the county show that the outbreak in Turkana was not very bad and that it was contained in February.

"We recently had six suspected cholera cases at Kakuma in Turkana West and onely two were confirmed positive. All the patients were treated and discharged," Mr Nanok said.

Governor Nanok said that the Health CS relied on a February cholera situation report when the county recorded 225 cholera cases and one fatality. He noted that the situation had already been brought under control.

Advertisement

The affected villages were Longech Island, Kalokol and Namukuse.

These villages face perennial scarcity of clean water and lack sanitation facilities such as latrines.

Governor Nanok said his administration will continue putting in place measures to ensure public through the support of the national government, well-wishers and development partners like United High Commissioner for Refugees and World Vision.

He said the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency has already delivered medical supplies worth Sh11 million to Lodwar Referral Hospital. It is the first of the of Sh116 million consignment ordered.

Mr Nanok said critical health cases should continue being attended to so that they are not forgotten to only become an avenue for increased mortality after Covid-19.