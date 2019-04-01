By SAMMY LUTTA

At least 240,000 people are still desperately in need of food in Turkana even as the county appeals for more assistance as it continues to battle a biting drought.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok said they had reached more than 800,000 people with relief food in the first phase of distribution launched two weeks ago.

He said that they had identified 243,000 people who were the worst hit and needed continued relief food and 365,000 that risked falling in the same category.

FOOD

Speaking in Kakuma on Monday, the county boss asked for more food supply from well-wishers saying the delayed rain was making things worse.

"I appeal to development partners and relief agencies to increase their humanitarian assistance to cushion the affected population until the situation normalises," he said. Mr Nanok said that in the initial distribution phase the county bought 36,000 bags of 50kgs white maize, 10,000 bags of beans and 10,000 jerrycans of 20 litre cooking oil that has so far been distributed to residents across the 30 wards.

The national government provided 6,000 bags of maize. Local musician Esther Akoth and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have also taken relief food to stricken families.

Others who have taken food to the affected residents are Dedan Kimathi University, Adonai Thuku Foundation, Eldoret Plumbers, Loreto High School, Matunda Secondary School, African Inland Church and Club Epic Kitale.

PASTORALISTS

Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro said the county will team up with the World Food Programme to provide alternative sources of livelihood to locals who are traditionally pastoralists.

Mr Lotethiro said more irrigation schemes will be established to increase food production which will in turn make the county food secure.

Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor, who supervised the distribution of food by the Sonko Rescue Team, said that the Nairobi governor’s consignment that included maize flour, vegetable, rice and Irish potatoes benefited 100,000 people.