By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

Four people have been confirmed dead in Turkana Central Sub-county after an overloaded capsized in Kerio River.

County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi told the Nation by phone that the two children, a man and a woman were among 18 people travelling in the boat on Tuesday evening.

Mr Ndanyi said they were heading to Merier village from Kerio village, about five kilometres away.

"The luggage in the boat included three motorcycles, six jerrycans each with 20 litres of petrol and six sacks of maize," he said.

He added that strong winds and turbulence likely contributed to the accident.

LONG SEARCH

Advertisement

Mr Ndanyu said residents, Kenya Wildlife Service officers and police found the four bodies after a day's search.

They rescued 14 people and took them to Kerio Health Center for medical examinations.

Kerio Delta MCA Peter Ekaru said the area was not prone to boat accidents.