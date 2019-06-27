By SAMMY LUTTA

Armed bandits injured a driver of the Kenya Red Cross Society in an attack on his vehicle on Lodwar-Kapenguria road on Thursday afternoon.

They shot at him in the incident at Kainuk, near the Kenya Wildlife Service station, on a stretch known for ambushes by bandits.

He was alone in the car and on his way from Lodwar to Narok County for a humanitarian mission.

ESCAPE

The county's Red Cross Manager Nick Thuo told the Nation that the driver was injured in the leg during the incident at about 2pm.

"He managed to drive himself to Kainuk Health Center, 20 kilometres away," Mr Thuo said, adding they were making plans to transfer him to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

Mr Thuo said he spoke with members of the KRCS' team in West Pokot for coordination of the transfer.

MANHUNT

Turkana South divisional police commander (OCPD) Robert Kibuchi said that following the incident, security officers were deployed to pursue the attackers.

Mr Kibuchi said security personnel in the Rapid Deployment Unit undertook the manhunt in an armoured personnel carrier.

"We have also intensified security patrols along Lodwar-Kitale highway, especially at the section between Kainuk and Kalemngorok centers, to assure all motorists are safe," he said.

The OCPD added that they warned herders against grazing along the highway as some harass motorists.