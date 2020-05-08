By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

Thirty eight teachers in Lodwar, Turkana County, who escaped arrest after they were found flouting the social distancing rule against the coronavirus, have surrendered to police.

On Thursday, Turkana Central Sub-county Police Commander David Mburukua said they had arrested 23 out of 61 teachers who were being training on online teaching at Missions of Hope School, Napuu.

Mr Mburukua told journalists on Friday that after the surrender of the 38, all the 61 teachers were quarantined at the institution for the mandatory 14 days.

They will undergo tests for the Covid-19 disease before they are released.

REGISTER

Mr Mburukua said they used the register they confiscated from the school to account for all the teachers at it had their contact information.

Advertisement

He said it would have been easy to find the 38 had they decided against surrendering.

"Through coordination with county health officials we have now put them all under forced quarantine ," he said.