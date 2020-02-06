Mr Mburukuwa said the crocodile singled out the woman who was in a group of swimmers.

A World Food Programme (WFP) official has been killed by a crocodile while swimming in Lake Turkana.

The official was attacked at around at around 1am Thursday.

According to Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander David Mburukuwa, the crocodile singled out the woman who was in a group of people swimming along the lake’s shores.

TRAINING

The incident occurred at Christine's Camp site where WFP had organised a training for the county’s public service officials.

"Police in the company of Kenya Wildlife Service officers are on the ground to retrieve the body and establish the circumstances under which the incident happened," Mr Mburukuwa said.

