WFP official killed by crocodile as she swims in Lake Turkana - Daily Nation
WFP official killed by crocodile as she swims in Lake Turkana

Thursday February 6 2020

A crocodile.

A crocodile. A World Food Programme official was on February 6, 2020 killed by a crocodile while swimming in Lake Turkana. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

A World Food Programme (WFP) official has been killed by a crocodile while swimming in Lake Turkana.

The official was attacked at around at around 1am Thursday.

According to Turkana Central Sub-County Police Commander David Mburukuwa, the crocodile singled out the woman who was in a group of people swimming along the lake’s shores.

TRAINING

The incident occurred at Christine's Camp site where WFP had organised a training for the county’s public service officials.

"Police in the company of Kenya Wildlife Service officers are on the ground to retrieve the body and establish the circumstances under which the incident happened," Mr Mburukuwa said.

Normally, Turkana residents swim late in the night because of the cool, soothing breeze.

