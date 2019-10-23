By SAMMY LUTTA

A woman died on Tuesday evening after she was swept away by flash floods in Lorugum village, Loima in Turkana County.

Turkana County Kenya Red Cross Coordinator Nick Thuo said the body of the 20-year-old woman was retrieved and taken to Lodwar County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mr Thuo said that most parts of the county Wednesday experienced heavy downpour that was also accompanied by strong winds that blew away several roofs in Lodwar town and uprooted trees.

FOUR ALREADY DEAD

The flash floods have also rendered several roads impassable.

He said that since Friday last week, four people have been killed by flash floods.

The county government is partnering with relief agencies to support more than 2,000 residents who were displaced in Turkana Central.

The Deputy County Secretary Robert Loyelei, who is also the chairman of the emergency response committee, said that they are distributing food stuffs and other items like soap and water containers.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

St Kevin Secondary School and Erait Academy have already closed and learners sent home following the floods.

The floods destroyed classrooms, food stores, laboratories, toilets, dormitories, staff rooms, offices and examination materials.

St Kevin Secondary School Principal Thomas Lokuruka said that the damages were massive after River Turkwel burst its banks flooding the institution and its surroundings.

KCSE

Mr Lokuruka said that the school’s administration is now working closely with the Ministry of Education and the county government to ensure that the Form Four candidates sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

"We urgently need food and laboratory equipment so that our candidates will by Friday be comfortable to prepare for KCSE," he said.