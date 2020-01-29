Floods paralyse transport in Turkana

By SAMMY LUTTA

Floods paralysed transport in Turkana after River Kawalase burst its banks following heavy rains in most parts of the county.

By 1pm Wednesday, no vehicles from Lodwar, Lokichoggio and Kalokol towns had crossed the swollen river.

The situation has also affected fish business around Lake Turkana. Fresh farm produce from Kitale could not reach markets in Lodwar.

DRY RIVER BED

Ms Anastasia Nagite said that the ongoing construction of a bridge on the usually dry river bed should be hastened to ensure uninterrupted movement.

“We have been losing lives whenever drivers [underestimate] the depth of the water. The long term solution will be [the construction of] a raised bridge,” Ms Nagite said.

Mr Brian Ekiru said transportation of fish from Lake Turkana to Lodwar and other parts of the country was among the hard hit activities.

“We have not received fish in Lodwar town since morning. Fish mongers are staring at losses if the rains persist," Mr Ekiru said.

FLOODED RIVER

Turkana Central Sub-County Commander David Mburukwa cautioned motorists and the public crossing the flooded river until water levels are low.

“Anyone attempting to cross the flooded River Kawalase will be arrested. It is better to be late and safe than fast and commit suicide,” Mr Mburukuwa said.