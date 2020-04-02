Mr Eleman, who also runs a shop, said that he has not raised prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar, cooking oil and rice.

He said the tenants had been consistent in paying their monthly rent and it was his time to show solidarity.

By SAMMY LUTTA

A landlord at Kambi Mpya in the outskirts of Lodwar Town, Turkana Central Sub-County, gave his tenants a pleasant surprise on Wednesday morning after he waived April rent totalling Sh66,000.

Mr Justus Eleman said the Covid-19 pandemic had taken a heavy toll on his tenants most of whom work at night.

Mr Eleman said that he critically analysed measures the government had put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus and realized that the curfew and social distancing directives had made most of them loose jobs temporarily.

“I have 18 rooms and my tenants in 12 rooms pay Sh3, 500 while the others pay Sh4,000 each. I told them not to pay to cushion themselves during these harsh economic times,” the landlord said.

He said the tenants had been consistent in paying their monthly rent and it was his time to show solidarity.

Mr Eleman, who also runs a shop, said that he has not raised prices of essential commodities such as flour, sugar, cooking oil and rice.

