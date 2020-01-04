By SAMMY LUTTA

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has sacked two members of his cabinet in a reshuffle he said was aimed at enhancing service delivery by improving efficiency.

Finance Executive Robert Lotelengo and his Lands, Energy, Housing and Urban Areas Management counterpart Anthony Apalia were dropped in the reshuffle done on Saturday.

Mr Joseph Namuar, the Water, Environment and Mineral Resources Executive will also occupy the Finance post in an acting capacity.

Public Service, Administration and Disaster Management Executive Esther Lokwei will take over the Lands docket temporarily as well.

"The reorganisation of the government has been necessitated by the need for strengthening systematic functioning and efficient service delivery," Turkana County Secretary Peter Eripete said in a statement.

Mr Nanok re-appointed Ms Jane Ajele (Health and Sanitation) and Charles Lokiyoto (Tourism, Cultures and Natural Resources) who are still the only county executive committee members still in service since 2013.

