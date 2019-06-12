By SAMMY LUTTA

A primary school teacher was shot dead while two Administration Police officers were seriously injured after an AP Land Cruiser was attacked by bandits in Turkana East Sub-County on Wednesday.

Turkana County Police Commander, Mr Samuel Ndanyi told Nation that the police vehicle was heading to Lokori trading centre from Napeitom.

"The attack occured at around 9.30am. A male Napeitom primary school teacher has been pronounced dead and two police officers were injured," Mr Ndanyi said on phone.

The teacher, identified as Mr Oscar Keya, who was on half-term break, had sought a ride with the AP officers as the area does not have public service vehicles due to insecurity and poor roads.

The county police boss said the number of people in the vehicle is yet to be confirmed but noted that officers from the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit have been deployed to flush out the bandits.

He said plans are underway to airlift the officers, who are admitted at the Lokori AIC health centre, to Eldoret or Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Mr Ndanyi added that a chopper would also be deployed to offer air surveillance.

VULNERABLE

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) has condemned the incident and threatened that teachers at insecure areas would withdraw their services unless Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i assures them of their security.

Knut Turkana Branch chairman Kenyaman Ariong'oa said that teachers and villagers at the border of Turkana and Baringo counties are highly vulnerable to banditry attacks.

He urged Dr Matiang'i to urgently come up with a proper solution to worsening insecurity situation after police reservists firearms were withdrawn.

"It is a sad day for teachers in Turkana County. It is my prayer that teachers and pupils of Napeitom Primary School go home and the school closed indefinitely until security improves," Mr Ariong'oa said.