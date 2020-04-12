Turkana sets aside Sh480m to fight Covid-19

By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

More by this Author

Turkana County has come up with a raft of measures aimed at cushioning traders and its residents against effects of coronavirus, including allocating Sh480 million to combat the disease and taking voluntary pay cuts.

"The County Government through the supplementary budget II has allocated an initial amount of Sh479,799,316 for the County's Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund to help government mobilise resources to effectively address the current pandemic," said Governor Josphat Nanok in a statement.

He added that a portion of his salary would hived off and directed towards coronavirus efforts, along with that of his Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro and other senior officials.

"Senior county government officials have agreed to voluntary salary reductions as follows: Governor Sh50,000, Deputy Governor Sh30,000, County Executives, Chief Officers and other officers in Job Group S taking a pay cut of Sh20,000 while County Directors will take a salary deduction of Sh10,000," he said.

Mr Nanok said his administration was scaling up preparedness and would use approximately Sh110 million to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for healthcare workers and to refurbish the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lodwar County Referral Hospital.

"The Ministry of Health Services and Sanitation has been allocated Sh112,335,600 to cover expenses related to public sensitisation, refurbishment of ICU facility, quarantine and isolation centres and to procure essential supplies to protect healthcare professionals and frontline staff and the public from the spread and effects," said the county boss.

Related Stories Covid-19: Backlash after Turkana bars reporters

Advertisement

RELIEF FOOD

The county also intends to distribute relief food to more than 100,000 households amounting to Sh441 million in anticipation of a possible lockdown.

"Because 70 per cent of our livelihood is pastoralism, there is need for my government to cushion this population during this difficult period and in case of a lockdown. Therefore, I have committed Sh441,211,339 for relief food operations to serve 759,335 persons and 108,476 households at 50 per cent food ration," Mr Nanok revealed.

The former Council of Governors (CoG) boss lamented that the current crisis has continued to wreck havoc on the economy, resulting in lower revenue collection for the county.

He noted that the devolved unit has been forced to cushion most traders by offering tax relief of more than Sh40 million for the next three months.

"We shall waive Sh40,668,645 from agricultural produce cess, water distribution and drill services, health sector fees, educational institutions, liquor licensing, market fees and single business permits for salons, barber shops and restaurant and entertainment facilities," he said.

"The closing of market days in Lodwar, Kakuma and Lokichar in the past two weeks has resulted in an initial business losses worth over Sh3 million. Revenue collection has dropped to Sh800,00 in livestock and fish business," he added.

The county has also deployed more 4,000 community health volunteers (CHVs) across all six constituencies.

Mr Nanok said that the deployment was part of the measures the devolved unit was banking on CHVs to scale up a county-wide campaign led of educating residents on preventive measures against the deadly virus.