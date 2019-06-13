By SAMMY LUTTA

More by this Author

Bandits shot and killed a 55-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon in an ambush along the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties.

Ms Nakure Edapal was murdered at around noon while fetching firewood at Nakwamoru village, which is inhabited by members of the Turkana community.

"She was in the company of another woman who was not hurt," said Turkana South divisional police commander (OCPD) Robert Kibuchi.

He said that following the incident, officers of the General Service Unit were deployed to find the attackers.

ILLEGAL FIREARMS

Turkana South member of Parliament James Lomenen said bandits armed with illegal firearms were terrorising border residents following withdrawal of the weapons that National Police Reservists used to protect them.

"Border residents are not safe anymore. Armed police reservists were protecting hospitals, schools and development projects; repulsing bandits and escorting women to fetch firewood and to the market market to buy or sell commodities. They were also protecting villagers at farms and water points," Mr Lomenen noted.

"The villagers have been left at the mercy of bandits armed with illegal firearms."

RISKS

The lawmaker further said that schools in Lorogon, Nakwamoru and Juluk and Kapelbok risked being closed given the insecurity.

He added that herders in Turkana South drove their livestock to Kakong in fear of attacks.

"The State should beef up security to protect lives and property. Security is the residents' right, not a privilege."

The killing took place a day after a teacher was shot dead and two Administration Police officers injured by suspected bandits in the neighbouring Turkana East sub-county.