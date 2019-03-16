Students were drinking at the local bar when the incident happened.

By TITUS OMINDE

A student at Moi University’s’ main campus in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County was stabbed to death during a bar fight on Friday night.

The fourth year student was allegedly stabbed by a colleague on suspicion of stealing his mobile phone.

A senior police officers based at Kesses Police station where the incident was reported, said the students were entertaining themselves with drinks at the F Two Club.

“We understand there was a [party] at the university which was extended to club F Two where this incident occurred. The deceased was suspected to have stolen a mobile phone from one of his colleagues,” said the officer who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

The assailant is said to have angrily marched to the campus where he picked the kitchen knife with which he stabbed his colleague.

The deceased succumbed to injuries on arrival at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town.

Dean of students at the University Rev John Ayieko confirmed the incident.

Rev Ayieko said that the university is shocked by the incident and called on students to remain calm to allow police complete investigations.