By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

Police in Eldoret are holding six people who were found at the grave of Mr John Kinyor Kirwa, a brother of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, hours after he was buried in Kuinet in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

Emmanuel Kiplimo, Moses Karanja, John Wafula, Kennedy Wafula, Derrick Olumbe and Oliver Namayi were found behaving suspiciously at 3am on Monday.

Mr Kirwa, whose body was found within a guest house in Chepkanga estate in Eldoret a week ago, was buried on Sunday.

Police are investigating the death.

TRESPASS

Dozens of people have recorded statements although none has been arrested so far.

Related Stories Mandago's brother found dead

On Monday, the six were arraigned before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa.

Through a sworn affidavit, investigating officer Patrick Lorim told the court that the suspects were arrested for trespassing a burial place at night.

Mr Lorim sought to detain the suspects for five days at Soy Police Station to allow for further investigations.

The magistrate ordered police to hold the suspects at the station.