By TITUS OMINDE

An Eldoret court has charged two men with trespass after they were found near the grave of Mr John Kinyor Kirwa, hours after he was buried at Kuinet in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

Emmanuel Kiplimo and John Wafula Wandera were seen near the late Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago's brother.

The two were among six who were arrested at Mr Kirwa’s grave last Sunday. The other six were released for lack of evidence.

Emmanuel Kiplimo and John Wafula Wandera were on Friday charged before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa.

The prosecution told the court that on June 1, the accused together with others not before court, had intended to wound the feelings of Mr Kirwa's family by trespassing the grave.

The prosecution told the court that the accused were found behaving suspiciously at 3am beside the grave of the deceased on the day of arrest, a day after the deceased was buried at the family grave yard.

Earlier in the same court, four other men who were arrested with the accused were acquitted after the investigating officer told the court there were no charges to be preferred against them.

The court acquitted Moses Karanja, Kennedy Wafula, Derrick Olumbe and Oliver Mr Kirwa.

Mr Kirwa's body was found within a guest house in Chepkanga estate in Eldoret two weeks ago. Police are still investigating the death.

Several people have recorded statements on the mysterious death although no arrest has been made so far.