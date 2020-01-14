By TITUS OMINDE

Police in Eldoret on Monday arrested 26 Ethiopians in a guest house for being unlawfully in Kenya.

The foreigners were arrested alongside a staff member of Solution Lounge Guest House.

The employee, who works as a cashier, was arrested on suspicion of harbouring the suspects in the guest house.

The suspects were arraigned in an Eldoret court immediately after their arrest.

The court detained the suspects to allow police complete investigation.

William Ndune, who is attached to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit, said the Ethiopians might be victims of human trafficking.

In his application before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo, Mr Ndune requested the court to detain the suspects for eight days pending investigation.

Mr Ndune told the court that he needs time to verify authenticity of the suspects’ passports and other documents confiscated from them.

The investigating officer further told the court that during the arrest, 20 mobiles were recovered from the suspects.

He said that the mobile phones data will be analysed at ATPU ICT laboratory in Nairobi to establish if they contain incriminating material.

The court did not rule on the application as the suspects wanted an Amharic interpreter.