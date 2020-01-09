By TITUS OMINDE

Police officers on Wednesday shot and killed four suspected gangsters near Posta estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The suspects, who were in a saloon car, had been ordered to stop but opened fire instead, forcing police to shoot at their car on Eldoret-Webuye highway.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander, Mr Johnstone Ipara, said, “At around 8am, officers on patrol stopped the vehicle, which was being driven dangerously, but [the suspects] refused to stop, hence the shooting.

He said all the suspects died at the scene and that police found a pistol made in Brazil, 11 bullets, two magazines and a mobile phone.

The bodies were taken to the mortuary at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

PLANNED CRIMES

The suspects had been on the police radar on suspicion of engaging in crimes in major towns including Nairobi, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Mr Ipara said they had been planning to commit a crime in Eldoret.

It is believed that the four were among criminals who attacked four Administration Police officer sometime in 2019.

“The criminals escaped with the officers; firearms,” said Mr Ipara.

CRACKDOWN

Police have intensified a crackdown on police in Eldoret town.

They recently launched a manhunt for several people suspected to have been stealing cars.

Following the shooting on Wednesday, residents praised police, saying they were doing a good job.

“Such incidents deter criminals from terrorising residents. We urge officers to keep up the good work," one Mr Joseph Githeka said, and asked them to intensify both the day and night patrols.