When Wesley Kipkurui Kebenei, a General Service Unit (GSU) officer left his home at Saramek village in Uasin Gishu County on December 6 to go back go to his place of work at Mandera, he was upbeat of joining them in February to formalise his marriage arrangements.

But this was not to be as the officer was among five of his colleagues and five civilians who were shot dead by suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen, who attacked the Medina Bus Company bus they were travelling in at Maadathe, about five kilometres to Kotulo on Dec 6.

Mr Kebenei was at home briefly where he had gone on November 20 ahead of an engagement ceremony with his fiancée Abigael Jelimo in February next year.

For Ms Jelimo, coming to terms with the loss of her fiancé is tough.

When the Nation visited the home on Thursday, neighbours and relatives were talking in hushed tones.

TOO PAINED TO SPEAK

An elder brother to Kebenei, Mr Stanley Kirwa, said his body had bullet wounds on the head when he went to view it at a mortuary in Nakuru.

“We had a lot of hope in him to assist the family after he secured the job as we underwent a lot of difficulty to educate him through high school,” Mr Kirwa told the habilis. His parents Shadrack and Sarah Birgen were too pained to speak to the media.

His would-have-been brother-in-law, Mr Silah Kosgey, wondered why people and officers travelling on the route, which is prone to attacks, don’t always have security.

Mr Barnabas Kebenei, a village elder, described the fallen officer as an industrious young man with a bright future.

“This village has lost a very promising man who was a role model to many youths. If officers can be killed like this, how are ordinary wananchi assured of their safety?” Mr Kebenei posed.

TREACHEROUS ROUTE

Soy MP Caleb Kositany said arrangements should be put in place for officers serving in such harsh conditions be allowed to carry firearms when travelling on the treacherous route.

“It is sad that since the attack took place, no senior police officer or government official has visited the home of the officer to condole with his family,” Mr Kositany said.

When parliament resumes after recess, he will move a motion, which will see family members of officers killed while on duty enlisted to the disciplined forces immediately after undergoing the requisite training.

“This will continue the support the fallen officers were according their families as many of them are breadwinners,” he said.

The rampant killings of officers and passengers plying the treacherous North Eastern route have raised suspicions that some bus company staff are involved.

An officer who survived the deadly attack told the Nation that the bus conductor stopped the vehicle several times during the journey claiming that the luggage on the roof rack was almost falling.

FOUL PLAY

“He did that almost three times. On the third, as we were approaching Mandera, seven armed men dressed in battle fatigue appeared out of nowhere and ordered non-locals to alight,” said the officer who sustained a fractured leg.

“We fear we were being set up from the beginning of the journey as the driver was communicating with unknown people,” added the visibly shaken officer, who is still in hospital.

Born on July 8, 1994, Kebenei attended Ziwa Machine Secondary School where he scored a mean grade of C-plus. He was enlisted to the service in 2016 as a police constable service number 116135.

Besides four civilians and Kebenei, other officers who fell to the gunmen included GSU officers Athanas Kiti, Kelvin Njoka, Enos Odhiambo, Francis Mbuvi and Kasale Tikani.