The family of 17-year-old boy who was beaten to death by a mob in Eldoret now wants the police to arrest the people who were behind the heinous act.

The boy's mother, Mary Wangoi Kamau, a trader in Langas, has accused the police of trying to cover up the killing of Leone Kamau who sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams this year at Bishop Delamy Secondary School in Eldoret town.

The mother of two children claimed that the prime suspects in the killing of her son are still walking free, adding that her efforts to have them apprehended are being frustrated by the officers who are reluctant to take action against them.

She defended her son, saying that he had never been involved in any criminal activity and that he was a well-disciplined boy at home and in school.

KILLED BY MOB

“What I want is justice for my son who was said to have been killed by a mob at a rental estate on claims that he was found stealing clothes,” said a sobbing Ms Kamau.

Speaking to journalists in Eldoret town on Wednesday, Ms Kamau claimed that the officer investigating the matter has warned her against pursuing the case.

She recounted the last moments she had with her son on November 26 before he met his brutal death.

“On the fateful day, I discussed with my son about the career he would like to pursue after the release of the KCSE exam results. I had promised to enrol him at a driving school as he waits to join university since he was a bright student in school,” said Ms Kamau.

She said her son left home accompanied by his two friends for a walk, only for her to be informed later in the day that he had been beaten by a mob justice at a rental house some four kilometres away.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

She was told by a caller to rush to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where her son, who was in critical condition, had been taken for treatment.

“When I arrived at the hospital, the medics broke the sad news to me that my son has just succumbed to the serious injuries that he sustained from the mob beating,” she added.

When contacted, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnstone Ipara contradicted the woman’s version of the incident, saying the boy was caught red-handed stealing clothes from a hanging line at a rental plot.

He said boy was seven months ago arrested and detained at the Langas Police Station over indiscipline on instructions from his uncle.

STEALING CLOTHES

“The deceased and his two friends were cornered by members of the public while stealing clothes on a hanger in a rental plot and subjected to mob justice. The other two escaped death by a whisker but Kamau was not lucky enough,” said Ipara.

Mr Ipara said police rushed Kamau to MTRH but he died on a rival.

“This matter is a pure case of stealing where the deceased and his two friends were found red-handed stealing clothes from a rental plot,” added Mr Ipara.

RECORD STATEMENT

The police boss asked the aggrieved woman to record a statement with the police over the incident with a view to bringing to book those linked to her son’s killing.

“There is no way we can arrest people and arraign them over the killing unless we have witnesses who will testify in the matter during trial,” said Mr Ipara.

He appealed to parents to be more responsible with their children during this long holiday.

“It is a big blow to the affected parents,” said Mr Ipara