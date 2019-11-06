By DENNIS LUBANGA

More by this Author

Three Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates from Moi Girls High School in Eldoret who had been kicked out have been allowed back to the institution.

The three have been spending their nights in a lodging as they sit their exams.

Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka on Tuesday evening told the Nation that the girls had been readmitted to the school after spending several days in the lodging.

GUESTHOUSE

"I can confirm that we have successfully readmitted them back to school so that they can join the rest of their colleagues in sitting the national examinations," Mr Mbaka said in a phone conversation.

This came hours after the Nation aired the plight of the candidates who said they travel to the school from the guesthouse every morning to do the national exams and then go back in the evening.

Related Stories 3 KCSE candidates kicked out of school

Advertisement

Two of the girls claimed they were accused of being undisciplined and were expelled last week. The third one said she was sent home in second term.

DISCRIMINATION

In an earlier interview with the Nation at the guesthouse where they were putting up, the students denied that they were undisciplined and accused the school's administration of discriminating against them.

“I was accused of harassing a prefect and now I feel depressed because I feel bad being away from school,” said one of the girls.

The second student said that she was expelled from school in second term and did not attended classes in third term.

“I was expelled because I was found in possession of a knife for cutting fruits and was accused of bullying,” she said.

The third girl said she was expelled after bhang was found in her bag.

REQUEST DENIED

"I requested for a drug test but the principal could hear none of it. She took me to a police station, accompanied by some teachers and a security guard, where I spent the night,” she said.

Mr Mbaka had initially said his office had opened investigation into the matter.

“We are already investigating claims of alleged mistreatment of the three Moi Girls High School candidates, expect to hear from us on Wednesday,” said Mr Gitonga.

The guesthouse proprietor, Josphat Gachuhi Wanjohi, confirmed that the girls had been picked from the lodging by Mr Mbaka and taken back to school.

SIGNED AGREEMENT

"Mr Mbaka arrived here at 7.20pm. He introduced himself and eventually drove away with the girls back to the school in a government vehicle after we signed an agreement that he had picked them from my business premises," said Mr Wanjohi, adding that he will Wednesday address journalists on the matter.

On Monday, the principal of the school, Ms Christine Chumba, barred journalists from accessing the institution.

She directed the guards manning the school to keep away the reporters who were following up on the story.

“All police officers assigned to oversee KCSE in this school should make sure that these people (journalists) leave with their cameras as fast as possible before I order for their arrest,” Ms Chumba ordered.

A parent of one of the girls accused the school’s administration for failing to give the students a fair hearing before punishing them.