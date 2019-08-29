By TITUS OMINDE

Emotions engulfed an Eldoret court when a seven-year-old boy broke down upon seeing his stepmother who is charged with burning his hand on a charcoal stove.

The Class Two pupil, who was to testify in the assault case, cried uncontrollably in court as he asked the police to take the accused, his stepmother, out of court.

“I do not want to see Christine here, take her out, she scorched my hand with hot charcoal,” the boy shouted.

ADJOURN

Efforts by Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya to calm him down for the case to proceed were futile, forcing the court to adjourn the hearing.

“Due to what is perceived as trauma, this matter cannot proceed, I do direct that the boy be taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for counselling before commencement of the case,” ordered the magistrate.

The boy was burnt by his stepmother for allegedly drinking two cups of tea instead of one.

HOT CHARCOAL

The charge sheet stated that on August 11, at Lare farm in Moiben within Uasin Gishu County, Christine Juma assaulted the boy by burning his right hand using hot charcoal, hence causing him actual bodily harm.

The accused, who denied the charge, is said to have pushed the boy’s right hand into a charcoal stove full of hot charcoal.