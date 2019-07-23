By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By BARNABAS BII

Uncertainty has gripped the management of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) following the arrest of senior officials implicated in the multi-billion shillings Arror and Kimwarer dams projects.

Administrative and financial management has been paralysed in key departments after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested the managers.

Among those arrested is acting Managing Director Francis Kipkech.

Several others have gone underground and this has affected smooth operations at KVDA.

Among key departments that have been affected include finance, supply chain management, technical and administration.

KVDA board chairman Jackson Kiptanui Tuesday said that they are waiting for directions from the Ministry of East African Community on how the authority will handle the current challenge.

“The organisation cannot run without a chief executive officer and we are waiting for communication from the ministry as soon as possible,” Mr Kiptanui told the Nation.

He said that activities in other departments are running effectively despite 16 senior officials being implicated in the dam scandal.

“We’ve not experienced major hiccups in the entire departments and operations will resume as normal once the ministry gives direction,” added the former Keiyo South MP.

But he did not indicate when the ministry will make the announcement on the management crisis at the authority.

The EACC has intensified search for other suspects who have gone underground following the arrest directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Others arrested on Monday include were KVDA tender committee member David Juma Onyango and ad hoc Technical and Financial Evaluation Committee Clerk Charity Muui.

They are among 28 suspects, among them National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, wanted over the alleged embezzlement of over Sh21 billion meant for the two dam projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

EACC spokesperson Yassin Amaro Tuesday said that a manhunt has been intensified for suspects who are still at large.

“We urge the suspects to surrender to the police because we shall soon catch up with them,” said Mr Amaro.

Workers at KVDA Plaza in Eldoret said they anticipate more arrests.