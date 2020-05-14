It cost him Sh10,000 to make the booth.

Ng’ang’a says his desire to help people in the frontline who are fighting Covid-19 motivated him to create the spray booth.

By ONYANGO K’ONYANGO

To support the fight against Covid-19, which continues to ravage the globe, a man in Uasin Gishu County has come up with a spraying booth.

Stanley Ng'ang'a, a 38-year-old man from Kamkunji in Eldoret has surprised many by creating a spraying machine to combat the new coronavirus.

The machine works nearly the same as the public spray booths installed in Nairobi and Mombasa.

A woman walks through the on May 14, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"During this pandemic, our medics are risking their lives and I thought we need something that will help disinfect them properly," Ng'ang'a says.

The booth is fitted with pipes that have 18 nozzles, a motor which is fixed to a container which has disinfectant. The machine uses electricity to run.

The machine is powered by electricity. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Ng'ang'a says it cost him Sh10,000 to make the booth.

“I have been making other types of spray machines for nearly 20 years and I knew the kind of nozzles and pipes to use to create this kind of booth,” he says.

Mr Ng'ang'a says there is no need for the government to import such machines because this is something that Jua Kali artisans can be taught to make.

A young boy walks through the spray booth. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“It took me only a week to make this booth and I am planning to go to the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) so that officers can evaluate it,” he says.

He adds that if he had enough money he is able to make more booths that can be placed at the entrance of all hospitals and other busy places such as markets.

Stanley Ng’ang’a says he wants his innovation to mostly help health workers. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

But for now, the booth that he has created will help residents in his neighbourhood fight the virus.