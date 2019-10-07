Two weeks ago, flying Squad officers in Eldoret recovered 13 vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

Mr Ipara said that the suspects were arrested in Kericho, Bomet and Uasin Gishu counties.

By TITUS OMINDE

By SETH MOIBEN

Police in Eldoret have recovered eight vehicles in the last one week and arrested seven people suspected to be behind a car theft syndicate.

Uasin-Gishu County Police Commander Johnson Ipara on Monday said the vehicles were recovered from one suspect’s home in Litein, Kericho County.

“In the past one week, we have arrested seven people in Kericho, Bomet and Uasin Gishu counties in connection with car theft syndicate,” said Mr Ipara.

EIGHT VEHICLES

Mr Ipara said that for the last one week detectives have recovered eight vehicles. He said that the suspects are said to be members of a gang that has been terrorising Eldoret town residents.

Police also impounded vehicle spare parts and number plates from the suspects.

Police parade seven suspects linked to car theft ring at Eldoret Police Station on October 7, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Police have marked Zion Mall area in Eldoret town as a hot spot for vehicle theft. Mr Josphat Kai Nyamu identified his car’s windscreens. The car was stolen a month ago.

ZION MALL

“On September 6, 2019 I had parked my car at Zion Mall, when I went to the parking place two hours later, it was missing. I have positively identified my car’s windscreens,” Mr Nyamu said.

The vehicles were seized from the home of a businessman in Ndaptabwa, Mosoriot in Nandi County. Mr Ipara said that the vehicles were recovered following a tip off from the public.