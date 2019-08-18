alexa Ikolomani MP Shinali, family escape unhurt in road crash - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Uasin Gishu

Ikolomani MP Shinali, family escape unhurt in road crash

Sunday August 18 2019

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali's car

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali's car which was hit by a matatu at Lessos, along the Kapsabet-Mau Summit road on August 18, 2019. The MP and four other occupants escaped unhurt. PHOTO | JUSTUS OCHIENG | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The family was he headed to Nairobi Sunday morning after attending the MP’s son’s funeral.
  • The MP said they had undergone medical check-up at Kapsabet Hospital.
Advertisement
JUSTUS OCHIENG'
By JUSTUS OCHIENG'
More by this Author

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali and his family have escaped unhurt after his car was involved in a road crash at Lessos, along the Kapsabet-Mau Summit road.

The family was he headed to Nairobi Sunday morning after attending the MP’s son’s funeral in Kakamega on Saturday.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, the MP said he was together with four members of his family at the time of the crash at around 6.30am.

“We were travelling back to Nairobi when the accident happened. The oncoming matatu rammed into our vehicle as we tried to escape in vain,” Mr Shinali said.

MEDICAL CHECKS

He told the Nation that the five who were in his car were safe and had undergone medical check-up at Kapsabet Hospital.

Also Read

“We have been examined and doctors have confirmed that we are safe. We will continue with our journey to Nairobi after recording statements with the police,” he said.

They were traveling to Nairobi after the burial of Chris Adema Masakah who died in the US.

Advertisement
     