Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali and his family have escaped unhurt after his car was involved in a road crash at Lessos, along the Kapsabet-Mau Summit road.

The family was he headed to Nairobi Sunday morning after attending the MP’s son’s funeral in Kakamega on Saturday.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, the MP said he was together with four members of his family at the time of the crash at around 6.30am.

“We were travelling back to Nairobi when the accident happened. The oncoming matatu rammed into our vehicle as we tried to escape in vain,” Mr Shinali said.

MEDICAL CHECKS

He told the Nation that the five who were in his car were safe and had undergone medical check-up at Kapsabet Hospital.

“We have been examined and doctors have confirmed that we are safe. We will continue with our journey to Nairobi after recording statements with the police,” he said.