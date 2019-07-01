By TITUS OMINDE

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama has been charged in a court in Eldoret with failing to remit Sh487 million in taxes from businesses operated under Stansha Limited, a company linked to him.

The lawmaker Monday appeared before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa and denied the charges and was released on a Sh3 million bond with alternative Sh500,000 cash bail after denying all the 13 charges pressed on him.

The Kenya Revenue Authority, the complainant in the case, accused Mr Muthama of tax evasion between 2013 and 2017.

INCOME TAX

The charge sheet stated that the legislator, with others not before court, through Stansha Limited, evaded paying taxes from income derived from his business activities within Kericho, Kajiado and Nakuru counties.

Sheila Sanga, who represented KRA, opposed the release of Mr Muthama on bail.

She told the court that the accused could skip court proceedings if released on bond as he had avoided the KRA for long time, an indication that he is not honest and reliable.

Mr Muthama was arrested at the JKIA last Thursday and put in police custody overnight before he was taken to Eldoret to face the charges on Friday.

However, the charges facing him were not ready and he was released and ordered to report back on Monday.