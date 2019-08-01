The National Cancer Institute said that the Rift Valley, upper Eastern and Northeastern regions recorded the highest number of oesophageal cancer.

By EDITH CHEPNGENO

Cancer experts have dispelled fears linking mursik (traditionally fermented milk) to throat cancer, saying no conclusive research has been conducted to determine the claims.

Data from the National Cancer Registry at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) carried out in Nairobi, Mombasa, Bomet and Meru show that 30 percent of men in Bomet suffer from oesophageal cancer, 18 percent prostate cancer and 12 percent stomach cancer.

In women, oesophageal cancer is leading, with 22 percent, followed by cervical (5.6 percent). Breast colon, rectal and anal cancer tie in third position with 3.9 percent.

Frequent drinking of the traditional mursik has been cited as the leading cause of cancer of the oesophagus in the greater the Rift Valley and parts of northern Kenya.

