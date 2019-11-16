Moi University student found dead in hostel

The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

A male student at Moi University main campus in Kesses, was found dead in his house adjacent to the campus.

He was a Bachelor of Education student at the Uasin Gishu County-based university.

His body was discovered Saturday morning by his friends who had gone to visit him in his room after failing to see him for some time.

The lifeless body was found on his bed. His colleagues said that some unknown medicine was found beside his body.

“When we entered into his house, the door was open. I checked on the bed only to meet his lifeless body,” said one of the students who discovered the body.

Police say the cause of his death is yet to be established. Kesses Sub-County Police Commander Aaron Muriasi said it was too early to speculate the cause of the student’s death.

Related Stories Varsity student dies in fight over lover

Advertisement

The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary awaiting post-mortem.