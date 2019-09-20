By TITUS OMINDE

Flying Squad officers in Eldoret have recovered 13 vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

The vehicles were seized from the homestead of a businessman in Ndaptabwa in Mosoriot within Nandi County.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said that the vehicles were recovered following a tip off from the public.

“Our specialised unit police officers received a tip off from members of the public and acted upon it before seizing the vehicles,” said Mr Ipara

Police also arrested a businessman suspected to be behind the syndicate.

FAKE PLATES

Mr Ipara said the vehicles had fake number plates which cannot be verified by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Registrar of Motor Vehicles.

The suspect behind the syndicate is being detained at Eldoret West Police Station awaiting to be arraigned.

Mr Ipara said the vehicles which were recovered included five tractors, two lorries, a pick-up and saloon cars including a Mercedes Benz.

The police boss said more suspects are likely to be arrested in connection with the syndicate.

“We have reliable information which will help us to arrest more suspects in connection to this," said Mr Ipara.

Police are working with other government agencies to help in identifying the genuine owners of the vehicles.