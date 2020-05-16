The suspects will be arraigned on Monday.

By TITUS OMINDE

Police in Eldoret on Friday arrested three suspects on suspicion of being part of a ring stealing electronic goods including laptops, television sets, fridges, DVD players and home theatres.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the items were recovered and the suspects arrested at Petresha Centre during an operation that targeted illicit shylocks in the town.

Mr Ipara said police have been monitoring the suspects for three days after receiving a tip-off from a member of the public.

During the operation more than 50 mobile phone accessories were recovered from the shops that police raided at around 9.30am.

Police also recovered music instruments believed to have been stolen from a local church.

In total police recovered more than 100 electronic items.

“Properties which we have recovered includes 53 mobile phone accessories, six music speakers,12 electronic cables, two fridges, a music mixture among other goods,” said Mr Ipara

Mr Ipara warned shylocks against giving loans using surety of goods with no valid documentation of ownership.

“Shylocks and people who deal in old mobile phones are receivers of what we believe are stolen gadgets," he said.

He appealed to Eldoret residents to come and identify their stolen properties at the station.

At the time of going to press, two residents had identified their stolen goods to be among the goods recovered by police.