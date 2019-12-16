By TITUS OMINDE

A man was arrested and Sh45.8 million in fake currency seized in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Monday.

Police said they apprehended Allan Kipruto, 34, after members of the public alerted them, saying they had been suspicious of his business around Annex on the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Johnson Ipara said Mr Kipruto was arrested along Eldoret-Nakuru highway, near Annex.

Upon interrogation, Mr Ipara said, he led police to a house behind Simba petrol station, where police found fake Kenya shillings, dollars and pounds and machines used to process it.

"Officers on patrol at around 2am received a tip-off from members of public, who were at Timber bar. When they arrested the suspect, he led them to a house where money valued at Sh45,800,000 was recovered,” he said.

Police also found fake Kenyan currency notes of Sh1,000.

Some of the fake dollars and euros amounting to Sh45.8 million that Allan Kipruto was found with in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on December 16, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CHARGES

Mr Ipara said police launched a search for Mr Kipruto's accomplices.

He said the suspect will be charged with money laundering and having fake currency as soon as police complete investigations.

The police commander asked farmers and traders in Eldoret town to be weary of conmen circulating fake money.

"We have information that people are conning traders and farmers using fake currencies. We have been trailing them," he said.

Mr Ipara also asked residents to examine the money they are given so they they are not conned, especially during the festive season.

He said police patrols were intensified to curb crime during the holidays.