By JEREMIAH KIPLANG'AT

More by this Author

The future of hundreds of pupils and students from poor backgrounds who are studying at the SOS schools in Nairobi and Eldoret has been thrown into uncertainty after the organisation running them put the centres up for leasing.

The schools are run by an independent Board of Trustees working closely with SOS CV International East and Southern Africa Regional Office and are usually meant for children from challenged backgrounds. Over a long time, the centres have been home to orphaned and needy learners.

In a notice carried in the dailies on Wednesday, the SOS CV Ke, the organ running the centres in the country, called for interested parties to submit their bids to lease the SOS Children’s Villages (CV) in the two towns as from August 2020.

The facilities up for leasing are one kindergarten, a primary and a vocational training centre in Nairobi. In Eldoret, the facilities include a kindergarten, primary and high schools.

REDUCED PROGRAMS

The notice is a culmination of uncertainty that has rocked the two centres for months now after letters were sent warning of imminent stopping of the education and health programmes following concerns over mismanagement and lack of adequate funds to run them.

Advertisement

Guardians and parents with learners at the Eldoret centre had earlier expressed concern about the future of the institution after a notice was issued to the administrators and teachers based there indicating possible termination of key programmes and jobs.

A letter from the office of the SOS National Director sent to the Eldoret centre that was received on October 9 indicated an imminent redundancy of various jobs.

“We are no longer in a position to effectively address the education and health needs of all the children participating in our programmes through direct service provisions by SOS Education and Health facilities alone…the management has therefore resolved to programme reduction and closure in the health and education programmes in Eldoret and Nairobi which shall affect some staff members,” said the letter seen by the Nation.

INSUFFICIENT FUNDS

The letter indicated that the situation had been occasioned by a reduced need for SOS services in the two towns, lack of sufficient funds to support the centres and also availability of similar services near the institutions.

SOS CV Ke runs five centres in Kenya. SOS Nairobi was the first to be established in the country in 1972. It was followed by others in Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru and Kisumu (2012). The other three centres will not be affected for now.