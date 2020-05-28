Sacco members accuse official of stealing savings

The group, that pitched tent and demonstrated outside the offices situated in Kapsoya, demanded to be addressed by the senior county cooperative officer.

By TITUS OMINDE

Irate members of Bwoba Sacco paralysed activities at Uasin Gishu County Cooperative offices after they stormed the premises accusing the Turbo cooperative officer of conspiring with their Sacco officials to embezzle their savings.

Members accused Mr Edwin Yego of failing to address their plight and working with a few officials to swindle their savings.

The group, that pitched tent and demonstrated outside the offices situated in Kapsoya, demanded to be addressed by the senior county cooperative officer.

“We have been coming here for the last one year to know the fate of our hard earned savings; no one has been ready to listen to us.

"Mr Yego has been chasing us like children insisting that he is untouchable, today we want the county executive officer in charge of cooperatives to address us,” said one of the elderly members of the troubled Sacco.

Majority of the Sacco members, who are small scale traders in Eldoret, said the officer has been blocking them from holding AGM for fear of being asked to account for their money.

