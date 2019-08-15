By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

The Uasin Gishu County Assembly has finally approved Governor Jackson Mandago’s nominee for the position of county secretary.

Mr Edwin Bett’s approval was done in a special sitting on Wednesday which was chaired by Speaker David Kiplagat.

The motion was moved by the Chief Whip David Sing’oei who said the committee on appointments found him suitable for the job.

Majority Leader Josphat Lowoi said Mr Bett exhibited integrity and honesty and urged the assembly to approve the committee’s report.

SUITABLE

“Having considered his curriculum vitae, filled questionnaire and his oral submissions, we find the nominee suitable for the job,” said Mr Lowoi who is the Meibeki/Karuna Ward MCA.

The committee noted that no memorandum contesting Mr Bett’s suitability was submitted to the assembly and that he exhibited extensive knowledge in public service.

His approval paves the way for Governor Mandago to appoint him as the second county secretary. His predecessor, Peter Lelei, was appointed to the national government’s Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee as the chief executive officer.

EXPERIENCE

Mr Bett, who has more than 12 years’ experience in public administration, said that his main agenda is to work with the just constituted Eldoret Municipal Board to ensure that the town attains a city status.

He said the board’s main areas of focus will be to rid the town of garbage and street children menace.

A charter granting Eldoret Town to a municipality status has already been gazetted after approval by the Uasin Gishu County Assembly and assented to by Governor Mandago.