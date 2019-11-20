By EDITH CHEPNG'ENO

By SUSAN TOWETT

Residents of Kapchakir village in Uasin Gishu County were thrown into shock after two women attacked and killed their neighbour after suspecting her of having a love affair with the husband of one them.

Beatrice Chemaiyo, 36, was said to have been stabbed six times. The suspects Pascaline Kipchumba and Janeth Chepkinyor attacked Chemaiyo outside her house in the village.

Villagers said Pascaline suspected Chemaiyo of sleeping with her husband and enrolled the services of Chepkinyor in her mission.

Mr Wesley Kemboi, the brother-in-law of the victim, said he was at his house when he heard screams coming from the Chemaiyo's house and rushed to check what was happening.

BRUTAL ATTACK

"When I arrived at the scene I found Beatrice on the ground and bleeding profusely. She had been stabbed on her back, chest, groin, two times on her thighs and her leg," said Mr Kemboi.

He said hired a car to rush her to the hospital.

"When we arrived at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital she was pronounced dead, we were told she had lost a lot of blood" he narrated.

Philip Kemboi, Chemaiyo's husband, said the killing had shocked all of them. He said he had been left with five young children to look after.

He said the suspect in the killing and her accomplice were their close neighbours and that they knew each other well.

NO PROOF OF ALLEGATIONS

He admitted that he had heard the allegations against his murdered wife before but had not gotten any concrete proof of it.

The victim Beatrice Chemaiyo, who was stabbed to death. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“For two years I have been investigating these allegations but so far I had not gotten any proof. It is sad that my wife of ten years had to die this way," he added.

Mr Kemboi said that together with his other family members they had tried severally to solve the issue between the two women but were not successful.

The residents blamed the incident on the high consumption of illicit brew in the village.

They called on the county commissioner to step in and help them.

DRUNK ATTACKERS

"The two who committed the crime were drunk. But they had actually planned it, the whole day they patiently waited for the deceased to arrive to her house from the river where she had been washing her clothes. The accomplice then rushed to Beatrice house and held her as the suspected killer stabbed her severally," said Grace Kuto a neighbour.

Uasin Gishu County police commander Johnstone Ipara said investigations had commenced after the two women were arrested.

“The residents assisted our police officers to arrest the two women," said Mr Ipara.