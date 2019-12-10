By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday following a robbery at Imara Supermarket in Vihiga County, in which a watchman was killed and another seriously injured.

Edgar Bwamu Kendenge, 34, and 40 year-old Jotham Nyabera allegedly broke into the establishment in Chavakali with accomplices at about 4.30am.

Police said they broke down the backdoor and used machetes and other crude weapons to attack the two guards. They then stole goods from the supermarket.

VICTIMS

The watchman who died was identified as 47-year-old Benson Achega Musanda.

His colleague, 76-year-old Jamas Induli Oluku, was hospitalised in Mbale.

Advertisement

After the incident, detectives in Vihiga launched a manhunt that led to the two arrests and detention of a Subaru Legacy linked to the robbery.

MANHUNT

County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the attackers descended on the watchmen using blunt objects and that Mr Musanda died at the scene.

"The one who is in hospital is in stable condition. We have received the names of the suspects. Police are pursuing them," he said.

Mr Barua urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious happenings.