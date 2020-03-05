By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Security chiefs in Vihiga County have identified a 72-year-old gang leader recently lynched by a mob following a robbery with violence.

County Commissioner Ochillo Oyugi said James Ing'ombe was the leader of a gang that has been terrorising residents.

The criminals are linked to the murder of a family of four at Busamo village late February.

POLICE RADAR

Mr Ing'ombe, who hailed from Izava, was lynched on February 28 and his house torched.

Mr Oyugi said he also served as gang's traditional leader and cleanser.

Police had been looking for the gang leader in connection to a murder in Emuhaya last October.

"He was involved in a spate of crimes and cleansed his gang after committing robberies and murders," Mr Oyugi told the press at his Mbale office, flanked by County Commander Hassan Barua, County Criminal Investigations Officer Joshua Cheptoo and County Intelligence Coordinator John Maina.

"He was being sought by police in Emuhaya. His matter had been recorded at the Divisional Crime Unit under criminal number 944/10/2020."

SIX ARRESTED

The wave of gang crimes in the county has seen police open an inquest, with the aim of arrested more criminals.

So far, six gang members aged between 22 and 43 have been charged at the Vihiga Law Courts with robbery with violence.

They are Benjamin Mayodi (26), Peter Keya (25), Stanley Musungu (35), Kennedy Ogonda (43), Julius Opati (22) and Ian Asena (24).

They were arrested on different following alerts from the public and will return to court on Monday.

"They dropped out of school. One is a boda boda operator, another sells mandazi IN Chavakali and one is an ex-convict of Shilitsa prison," he said.

"We have enough evidence linking them to the incidences."

BUSAMO KILLINGS

The suspects hail from a village in Sabatia that neighbours Busamo.

The four relatives who were killed were 40-year-old Kennedy Ambani, who had a business at Magada trading centre, the wife Elizabeth Achieng' (35), son Gifton (10) and daughter Ann (eight).

"We are in search of two or three more suspects. We arrested 14 but after interrogation, some were turned into witnesses," said the county commissioner.

He noted that the gang has networks outside Vihiga, which make it easier for members to escape after crime sprees.

COOPERATION

Mr Oyugi said security agencies in the county reached out to their counterparts in the neighbouring Kakamega County in a bid to reduce the gang's operational base.

Mr Barua said the gang members have bases at Amalemba and Sigalagala in Kakamega.

"We have activated our Nyumba Kumi initiative, intensified patrols and enforced the free flow of information from the public. Our toll free number is 988," he added,