By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

An angry mob has killed a 32-year-old man in Wanalo village, Vihiga County for allegedly defiling a six-year-old minor whom he later killed and buried in a bid to conceal the heinous act.

The minor had been missing since Sunday, prompting villagers and local administrators to launch the search for her.

On Tuesday morning, Shamakhokho Chief Modlyn Imbayi confirmed the incident and said the mob landed on the man identified as Clement Mandela on Monday night, killing him on the spot, after learning he had committed the act.

Sandals believed to have been worn by the minor were found in the man’s house.

CONFESSED

Mr Imbayi said the man confessed to committing the act, a move that pushed the angry mob to take the law into their own hands before the police arrived to pick him.

Advertisement

Hamisi Sub-County, where the incident happened, is said to have a high record of defilement cases in Vihiga County.

The man killed on Monday was not married.

"The girl's slippers were found in his house on Monday night and positively identified to be hers. The man confessed that he defiled the girl, killed and buried her within the locality. He showed the people where he buried the body," Mr Imbayi said.