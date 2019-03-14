By DERRICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

A Vihiga County payroll officer has been arrested for irregularly including his wife on payroll.

The officer, name withheld, was taken in on Thursday morning as it merged that more than Sh500,000 has been paid to the ghost worker so far.

He was arrested alongside the county payroll manager while one of his assistants implicated in the scandal is still on the run.

The two suspects were locked up at the Mbale Police Station and will be presented to court once investigations are completed.

OVERHAUL

The county’s Public Service Executive Paul Mbuni told the Nation that the woman is not an employee of the county government but has been earning every month.