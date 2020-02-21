By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

A Vihiga businessman, his wife and two children were on Friday morning hacked to death by a gang of seven youths at their Busamu home.

Kennedy Ambani - who operated an agrovet at Magada trading centre, Elizabeth Achieng' and their children Gifton Ambani and Ann Ambani suffered several panga cuts.

The man, his wife and son died at the scene of the attack while the girl succumbed to her injuries at the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital's intensive care unit.

The incident followed the killing of a man and his wife at the neighbouring Ingidi village by a gang which killed four goats and stole chicken.

DELAYED RESPONSE

County Commander Hassan Barua said police had the names of suspects in the murder of the four people.

"We are told a gang of seven youths broke into the home. They intended to steal chicken," he said.

Mr Barua regretted that police were informed of the attack an hour after it took place yet the home is near Magada police post.

He also noted that officers from Mbale Police Station, not the post, were the first at the scene.

Mr Barua, who was accompanied by County Commissioner Ochillo Oyugi, called for collaboration between police and the public in efforts to arrest the suspects.

A mob killed one of them.

RISING INSECURITY

Mr Barua said the number of police officers at Magada will be increased and patrols heightened to address insecurity.

Mr Oyugi spoke of a similar one in Sabatia, saying the same gang was behind it.

"I call for a united front of security agencies and the public to address the emerging incidences," he said, adding the county security committee, which he chairs, will take charge and give progress reports on investigations.

"Police officers are patrolling. The law will take its course," he said.

POLICE LAXITY

Victor Ijaika, MCA of Lugaga/Wamuluma ward where the killings took place, decried runaway insecurity.

Mr Ijaika accused security officers of laxity, noting that past meetings to address the matter were yet to bear fruits.