Five Vihiga MCAs have been removed from the leadership of county assembly committees for opposing the planned impeachment of Governor Wilber Ottichilo that has gathered steam.

Majority Whip Victor Ijaika confirmed the move, saying the assembly is seeking to strengthen its oversight role.

He said the dewhipped MCAs have gone to bed with the executive, thus compromising the assembly's oversight role.

STRENGTHEN COMMITTEES

The five are Patrick Akhwale (Lands and Urban Planning Committee), Peter Alukhutsa (Agriculture Committee), Wimsy Osore (Justice Committee), Paul Tirrah (Water and Environment Committee) and Mboku Manoah (Infrastructure Committee).

Four of the five MCAs are from Dr Ottichilo's Bunyore backyard while Mr Manoah hails from Hamisi Sub-County.

"The assembly is reviewing all committees and aligning them for strengthening our oversight role. The responsibilities ahead of us are big and there is a need for stronger committees," said Mr Ijaika.

He accused the dewhipped MCAs of defending the executive.

ABDICATED ROLES

"These ones are still busy defending members of the executive and they have forgotten their responsibilities. We are whipping them to order."

Their positions have now been taken by Calystus Ayodi (Lands), Francis Ukiru (Agriculture), Stephen Mugalitsi (Justice), Dominic Baraka (Water and Environment) and Vincent Atsiaya (Transport and Infrastructure).

The assembly is seeking to oust Dr Ottichilo over claims of abuse of office, imprudent use of public resources, massive sacking of staff and flawed procurement plans among other accusations.