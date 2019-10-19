By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Governors will only support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if it prioritises the strengthening of devolution through an increase in the amount of money allocated to counties.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo said this on Saturday, noting county chiefs are firm on their stand on sections of the Constitution that need amendment to achieve the goal.

Speaking on Saturday during a fundraiser for the Busia County Assembly Sacco, Mr Ottichilo said, “We are ready to support ideas that will push for strengthening of devolution. We want not less than 45 percent of the revenue share allocation up from the current 15 percent."

He noted that the little cash counties have been receiving has been used to improve services at the grassroots.

The governors' issues have already been raised through their Ugatuzi Initiative, which seeks to lobby for more resources to be sent to counties.

REPORT

Advertisement

The BBI committee is set to submit its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa County.

In September, Council of Governor’s chair Wycliffe Oparanya announced that they will decide on whether to support the BBI or the referendum if priority is given to strengthening devolution.

He said county governments were so financially strained that they could no longer sustain operations.