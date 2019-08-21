By DERICK LUVEGA

A quarrel between two brothers in a village in Vihiga County has left one of them dead after he was allegedly hit on the head with a blunt object.

Following the incident, police are holding the 45-year-old man reported to have killed his brother on Tuesday.

The two had quarrelled over who should prepare their meal.

The incident happened in Mang'únyuli village in Sabatia.

ANGERED

According to Izava Location Chief Alex Ukiru who confirmed the incident, the suspect, Mr Patrick Simwa, was angered after his younger brother, Evans Alumasa, 30, asked him to cook the food the victim had brought home.

Simwa hit Alumasa on the head killing him on the spot, Mr Ukiru said.

Mr Simwa is being held at Kilingili Police Station as officers launch investigations into the incident that has shocked the quiet village located a few kilometres from Mbale town.

NO WORK

Mr Ukiri said the suspect does not work and spends the whole day at home as his brother fends for him. They were staying in the same house.

''The suspect was angered when his brother asked him to cook food. He told his younger brother off, saying he was not his wife. Alumasa slapped him prompting the suspect to retaliate by hitting him on the head using a blunt object,'' said Mr Ukiru.

He noted that the two are not married and do not have children.

''The land where they are living was bought by their father and they stay in the same house. Simwa does not do any work and depends on his younger brother to fend for him,'' he said.