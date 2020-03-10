By DERICK LUVEGA

Six suspects linked to the murder of a family of four in Vihiga County denied charges on Tuesday.

Senior Resident Magistrate Roselyn Ndombi ordered the suspects be detained at Vihiga Police Station.

The six, Benjamin Mayodi, 26, Peter Keya, 25, Stanley Musungu, 35, Kennedy Ogonda, 43, Julius Opati, 22 and Ian Asena, 24 were accused of violently robbing the family of property worth Sh54,000 and unknown amount of money before killing them on the night of February 20 and 21.

Their victims were businessman Kennedy Ambani (40) his wife Elizabeth Achieng' (35) their son Gifton Ambani (10) and daughter Ann Ambani (8).

They were hacked to death during the attack.

The court also heard that the suspects transferred a sum of Sh21,000 from the businessman’s M-Pesa account to another number on the night of the incident.

The suspects were also accused of gangraping women on different dates within Vihiga County.