But senior government officials were at hand to offer technical support, making it easier for registration assistants to address most of the challenges.

Registration centres in Bukulunya, Budaywa and Lyaduywa were hit by network failures while in Mbale and Kedoli the gadgets could not capture fingerprints.

By DERRICK LUVEGA

Network and gadget failures marred the Huduma Namba registration exercise that kicked off in Vihiga County on Wednesday.

In some centres, gadgets could not capture fingerprints, registration assistants reported.

Vihiga County Commissioner Susan Waweru said reports on network failure were being referred to the National Integrated Identity Management System secretariat in Nairobi.

She said network was being provided by Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom.

"We refer complaints over network failure to the Secretariat in Nairobi who then inform the network providers," said Ms Waweru said in Mbale.

In Chamakanga, Gaigedi, Chavogere and Mukingi centres the exercise went on smoothly.

