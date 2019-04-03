 VIHIGA: Network failure hits Huduma Namba listing - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Ethiopian air crash: New details emerge...
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Vihiga

Network, gadget failure hits Huduma Namba listing

Wednesday April 3 2019

huduma namba

Piloting of the National Integrated Identity Management System takes place in Kisumu on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Registration centres in Bukulunya, Budaywa and Lyaduywa were hit by network failures while in Mbale and Kedoli the gadgets could not capture fingerprints.

  • But senior government officials were at hand to offer technical support, making it easier for registration assistants to address most of the challenges.

Advertisement
By DERRICK LUVEGA
More by this Author

Network and gadget failures marred the Huduma Namba registration exercise that kicked off in Vihiga County on Wednesday.

In some centres, gadgets could not capture fingerprints, registration assistants reported.

Registration centres in Bukulunya, Budaywa and Lyaduywa were hit by network failures while in Mbale and Kedoli the gadgets could not capture fingerprints.

But senior government officials were at hand to offer technical support, making it easier for registration assistants to address most of the challenges.

Vihiga County Commissioner Susan Waweru said reports on network failure were being referred to the National Integrated Identity Management System secretariat in Nairobi.

She said network was being provided by Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom.

Related Content

"We refer complaints over network failure to the Secretariat in Nairobi who then inform the network providers," said Ms Waweru said in Mbale.

In Chamakanga, Gaigedi, Chavogere and Mukingi centres the exercise went on smoothly.

Five registration assistants have been posted in each

Each sub location in Vihiga has five registration officers working under supervision of chiefs and assistant chiefs.

Related Stories

1 day ago

Uhuru to launch Huduma Namba

Mass listing of Kenyans aged six years and above will run for 45 days.

  • 1 day ago Raila slams MP Ndindi Nyoro
  • 22  hours ago Digital listing purged 5,000 fake police: Uhuru
  • 16  hours ago Why Ruto skipped 'Huduma Namba' launch
  • 4  hours ago Why Uhuru backs Huduma Namba
  • 1  hour ago Firm that supplied Kiems in trouble
  • 1 day ago Huduma Namba: No forced registration